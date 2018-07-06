Joy-Anna Duggar Opens Up About Difficult Labor: ‘Having a C-Section Is My Greatest Fear’

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth faced a difficult moment when she found out she needed to have an emergency C-section.

“As we get closer to the birth I think there’s a lot of emotions, somewhat nervous. A little scared,” Joy-Anna says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the next season of Counting On.

Although she had initially planned on having a home birth, after being in labor for more than 20 hours, her midwife determined the baby was breech.

“Seeing my wife in pain, that was probably about the hardest,” her husband Austin Forsyth adds.

“Having a C section is my greatest fear,” Joy-Anna goes on to explain. On Feb. 23, she welcomed a healthy baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

When new episodes of the reality series air, audiences will see get to see inside Josiah Duggar’s courtship with Lauren Swanson, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s honeymoon and pregnancy announcement, and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s reveal that she’s expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“There’s never a dull moment in our family,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says.

The show will also share the sweet moment when Josiah pops the question to his now-wife Lauren.

“This is definitely the time and she is definitely the one. I’m just hoping I can say everything right,” he says, before the trailer teases the actual moment when he gets down on one knee.

Counting On returns July 30 on TLC.