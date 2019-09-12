Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth had a sweet reunion with her husband, Austin Forsyth, after he spent time in the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Joy-Anna, 21, embraced Austin, 25, as their son Gideon, 1½, looked on in the first of two Instagram photos that she posted on Sunday. In the second photo, the couple shared a romantic kiss.

“He’s HOME!🥳❤️😍,” the Counting On star wrote, adding, “Keep praying for @mediccorps and some of my family as they are still working down in Bahamas!🙏🏼#reliefwork #hurricandorian.”

Image zoom Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar Austin and Joy Fortsyth/instagram

Image zoom Austin and Joy Fortsyth/Instagram

Austin’s relief efforts comes just two months after the couple revealed they lost their unborn baby when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. In an emotional post on their joint Instagram account, Joy-Anna shared a somber note about their unborn daughter, whom they were going to name Annabell Elise, and thanked fans for their support following the miscarriage.

Arriving in the Bahamas on Sept. 3, Austin was joined by Joy-Anna’s brothers John David, James, and Jason, as well as her sister Jana, as noted in an Instagram shared by the Duggar family Instagram account.

“John, Jana, Jason, and James took off early this morning with a medical and disaster relief team to the Bahamas to help after the massive devastation from #HurricaneDorian,” the post read. “They’re now on the ground! Please keep the team and all who’ve been affected by this horrific storm in your prayers!”

Jana, 29, shared an Instagram photo from the island on Saturday: “Please continue to pray for the Bahamas and all those affected by Hurricane Dorian! Some of my brothers and I have been serving in the Bahamas with a response team from @mediccorps this week,” she wrote.

Medical Evacuation Disaster Intervention Corps (MEDIC CORPS) is a non-profit Christian organization that offers catastrophe relief and is comprised fully of volunteers.

Citizens in parts of the Bahamas have been living with limited food, water and power since Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sept. 1.

As of Sunday, Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands listed the death toll at 44, the Associated Press reported.

The hurricane destroyed homes, businesses and other buildings across the island, though Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference last week that flooding had receded in Freeport and Grand Bahama.

He also noted that a “significant” number of people remained in shelters.

Bloomberg reported last week that Dorian could cost the Bahamas an estimated $7 billion in damages.