Joy-Anna Duggar Honors Daughter Annabell 1 Year After Miscarriage: 'Angel Baby'

After suffering the loss, the Counting On star and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting another baby girl in August

A year ago, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth suffered a heartbreaking loss.

The couple revealed last July that Joy-Anna, 22, had miscarried at 20 weeks. On the one-year anniversary of the sad day last week, the Counting On star reflected on the experience and honored their daughter, who they had named Annabell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One year without her," she began. "It's been a year since we found out that we lost Annabell."

"I remember leaving our ultrasound appointment, sobbing and wondering how we were ever going to move forward, and so fearful of having to deliver her," she recalled. "It hurts to look back at these pictures and remember the pain and heartbreak, but when I do look back I am so thankful for how far we've come... how God has given us more joy, peace, & healing than I ever thought we would have again."

"We love you, Annabell Elise! Thank you for all of your prayers and love for our family over this past year," she continued, adding the hashtags #AnnabellEliseForsyth #oneyear #angelbaby #wemissyou #inthearmsofJesus.

Joy-Anna, already mom to 2-year-old son Gideon with Austin, announced in March that she is pregnant again, expecting a baby girl in August.

"Yes… it's true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!" Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram. "It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

The couple also spoke out in a TLC video.

"I'm pretty nervous about raising a girl," said Austin, 26. "They are going to take a little more work than the boys. I feel like Gideon, he's tough and he'll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we're going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited."