As Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth prepared to welcome her baby boy, she explored all birthing options in the time leading up to his arrival.

“I want to have all the options available, but I’m not sure,” Joy-Anna, 20, says about having a water birth in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday evening’s Counting On episode.

Ahead of her baby’s birth, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, discussed the possibility of an at-home delivery while at an appointment with their midwife.

Although the couple was partial to a water birth, safety remained their first priority.

“We want a home birth, we’re going to try, but we’re not going to risk mom and baby’s life,” says Austin, 24.

“I’m just having to remind myself not to let the fears and anxiety things take over and just prepare as best as I can and be flexible at the same time,” admits Joy-Anna.

“My thoughts right now? If you ask me, I mean, they change. Sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m ready for this, I can do this!’ And then sometimes I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ It changes. But right now, I’m excited and I’m ready and I want to have this baby as soon as it’s ready to come out,” says Joy-Anna.

WATCH: Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Austin Forsyth

In February, the Counting On couple welcomed a healthy baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth — but it wasn’t without some bumps along the way.

As her due date approached, Joy-Anna “decided to have a home birth, just because I know that it’s more comfortable being at home,” she explained in her TLC birth special. “I really wanted to at least try it, and we’re only about 30 minutes from the hospital, so it’s not too bad in case of an emergency or a change of plans. [I’m feeling] somewhat nervous, trying not to be scared, but just prepared. I know that it’s going to painful, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, but I know Austin is going to be there to support me.”

Finally, the day arrived — but after being in labor for over 20 hours at home, Joy-Anna’s midwife determined her baby was breech. She was rushed to the hospital, where she learned that she needed an emergency C-section.

At 3:39 p.m. on Feb. 23, Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed “huge” baby Gideon, who was born measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz. On hand at the hospital were Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle, and Austin’s parents Terry and Roxanne.

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” new dad Austin said at the time. “God is good.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.