Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Update After Son Undergoes Evaluation Test: He's 'Falling a Little Behind'

“For a few months now I've had a few concerns about his learning,” Joy-Anna said in a video posted to the family’s YouTube page

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is letting fans know how her 3-year-old son, Gideon, is doing after she revealed that he's "falling a little behind in some areas of communication and comprehension."

"We scheduled a screening test for Gideon. For a few months now I've had a few concerns about his learning," Joy-Anna, 24, explained in the first of two videos posted to the family's YouTube account.

"I feel as if he's just a little bit behind. I know it's not great to compare him to other kids, but at the same time, I can kinda compare a little bit," the Counting On star continued. "I see he's not quite talking that well, or I've noticed he still doesn't know all of his numbers, which we've practiced quite a bit."

In the second video posted to YouTube, Joy-Anna went over the results from the evaluation with an employee of Regional Therapy Services, who told her that Gideon, whom she shares with husband Austin, has a multitude of strengths in his developmental abilities – like his expressive language, which was described as "on target" – as well as some areas to focus on, like his receptive language.

Austin, Joy, Gideon & Evelyn Forsyth Credit: joy4site/Instgram

It was reiterated to Joy-Anna that although Gideon's evaluation gave some insight into his developmental milestones, a full evaluation would provide even more information about the areas of focus Joy-Anna and Austin should concentrate on when it comes to their son.

Joy-Anna Duggar Credit: joy4site/Instgram

"It might be just good to get the full evaluation and get that plan and see what all the things are that he's missing and give you an idea of what things you can do at home," the RTS employee explained.

In addition to Gideon, Joy-Anna and Austin share an 18-month-old daughter, Evelyn, whom the couple welcomed in August 2020.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5'' long!"

