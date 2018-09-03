'Exhausted' Joy-Anna Duggar 'Was Just Ready to Get the Baby Here' During Difficult Labor

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth welcomed her baby boy earlier this year, and her labor story isn’t what she anticipated.

“After about 19 hours of labor, the midwife realized that the baby was breech. When they say a baby is breech, that means its head is turned up and its kind of sitting up in your belly and it’s supposed to be head down,” Joy-Anna says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On episode.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Amy Rachelle King/Instagram

On Feb. 23, Joy-Anna, 20, and her husband Austin Forsyth became first-time parents when they welcomed son Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Although the couple had planned for a home birth, after being in labor for over 20 hours at home, Joy-Anna’s midwife determined that the baby was breech.

“When the midwife came and told us that the baby was breach and that we had to go to the hospital, I was kind of discouraged because she had labored for so long and we were really hoping that we could just have a home birth,” admits Austin, 24. “But at the same time, I was ready to have this baby. Joy was tired and I’m just: ‘Let’s just do whatever it takes to get the baby here.’ ”

As baby Gideon’s arrival drew near, the Counting On star was worried that she’d have to undergo a cesarean delivery — and her fear became a reality. She was rushed to the hospital, where she learned that she needed an emergency C-section.

“Before I went into labor, having a C-section was my greatest fear. That was one of the things that I was scared of. I didn’t want to have to have a C-section,” says Joy-Anna.

Despite her desire to have a home birth, Joy-Anna and Austin’s main priority remained mama and baby’s safety.

“But, by that point, I was really just like, ‘Whatever it takes I’m ready.’ I was exhausted,” she says. “I was just ready to get the baby here in any way possible.”

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child, son Gideon TLC

At 3:39 p.m., Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed “huge” baby Gideon, who was born measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz. On hand at the hospital were Joy-Anna’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle and Austin’s parents Terry and Roxanne.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” they told PEOPLE at the time. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

