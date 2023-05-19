Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Welcome Third Child: 'He's Here!'

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are now a family of five.

The Counting On alums have welcomed the newest addition to their family — a boy! The adorable new arrival joins big brother Gideon, 4, and Evelyn, 2.

"He's here! 💙" Joy shared on Instagram. "Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well."

FollowtheForsyths/Youtube

The couple first announced they were expecting baby number three in October with a heartwarming photo of themselves holding a baby sonogram and joyful writing in the caption: "Baby #3 is on the way!"

They revealed in a YouTube video shortly after that they had been trying for a third child for quite some time following a miscarriage in July 2019 and the birth of their second child in August 2020.

"We're at a really good spot now," Joy-Anna said in the video. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."

The Forsyth family has expressed their desire to have a growing family since the birth of baby Gideon.

"Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!" they said in a statement on their family website in 2019. "Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!"

Joy-Anna Duggar/ instagram

After announcing their third pregnancy, they were excited to see it was a boy and a new brother for their first born.

"I am completely shocked," admitted Joy-Anna in a video where they learned the sex of their third baby. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself it was a girl … and I was waiting for two of those balloons to be pink and they weren't. That's crazy!"

"I'm so, so grateful," Austin added. "I mean if it was a girl, I'd be just as happy, but I'm really glad Gideon's gonna have a little brother."