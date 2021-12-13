Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on Josh Duggar Conviction: 'We Agree' with Guilty Verdict

Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is speaking out after brother Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth released a joint statement Sunday night, about four days after Josh was found guilty at the end of his eight-day trial. Both Joy-Anna, 24, and Austin, 28, appeared in court for parts of the proceeding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Over this last year, as you can imagine, there have been a lot of unanswered questions in our minds regarding Josh," their statement, posted to each of their Instagram Stories, read. "We were able to sit through the trial to hear the evidence for ourselves."

"We agree with the judicial system's verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material," it continued. "Our hearts break for all CSAM victims."

Joy Anna statement on Josh Duggar verdict Credit: Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Josh, 33, was first arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, who previously admitted to multiple incidents of molesting minors when he was a teenager, could get up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After Eldest Son Josh Is Found Guilty on Child Porn Charges

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, released their statement hours after the trial concluded.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]," they wrote.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

Just one day later, news broke that another one of their children — daughter Jana Duggar — has had her own recent legal troubles.

According to a Washington County court document obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Jana, 31, received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge. The document did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the charge.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.