Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Are Expecting Their Third Child: 'We're Ready to Expand'

Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant with baby No. 3!

The Counting On alum shared the good news on Instagram Wednesday in a joint announcement with husband Austin Forsyth. "Baby #3 is on the way!" the couple wrote alongside a photo showing the pair holding ultrasound photos.

A second, family photo features Joy-Anna, 24, and Austin's two children Evelyn, 2, and Gideon, 4. Some of the Duggar siblings commented well wishes and congratulations for the Forsyths. "Stunning photos! So happy for y'all!" Jessa (Duggar) Seewald wrote.

"Aaaah!! Congrats guys! Couldn't be more excited for y'all!!" Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented.

In a YouTube video, the parents included some behind-the-scenes glimpses of how they discovered they were expecting.

"We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three," Joy-Anna explained. "Or baby number three and four," Austin adds as Joy-Anna wipes away a tear. "Wouldn't that be cool?"

"We're at a really good spot now," Joy-Anna added. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."

FollowtheForsyths/Youtube

From there, Austin and Joy-Anna looked at the pregnancy test result together — and it was positive!

The Forsyths revealed their baby is due some time around May 23.

Joy-Anna is in good company with recent Duggar pregnancies and births. In July, Jill welcomed her third son, Frederick Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar's wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar, also gave birth to the pair's first child — a son named Truett Oliver Duggar — in May.

Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar are currently expecting their first child.