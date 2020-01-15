YouTuber Logan Paul Holds Hands with Josie Canseco 3 Months After Her Split from Brody Jenner

It looks like Josie Canseco has a new man in her life.

On Sunday, the model, 23, was spotted holding hands with YouTuber Logan Paul, 24, while strolling around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

According to TMZ, the two recently started dating after years of running in the same circles in Los Angeles.

The budding reported relationship comes after Canseco — who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco — split from Brody Jenner last October after three months of dating.

The two had been together since the summer, after Jenner, 36, announced his split from wife Kaitlynn Carter. Canseco and Jenner were introduced by his The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado.

Though their romance was brief, the model received Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson’s seal of approval.

“I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl,” said Thompson, 69, in September. “I think they like the same things. She’s very outdoorsy. Even though she’s a Victoria’s Secret model and the New York girl now, she still likes the outdoors. Brody does, too. And they have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them.”

Paul, meanwhile, split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet in 2018.