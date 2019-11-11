Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Welcome First Child, Daughter Bella Milagro: 'Beautiful Miracle'

Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren have welcomed their rainbow baby!

On Friday, Nov. 8, Lauren gave birth to daughter Bella Milagro, who weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz and 18.5 inches long, PEOPLE confirms.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple says. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect!”

“She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

Last October, Lauren suffered a miscarriage, which the Counting On couple opened up about on the Duggar family’s TLC reality show.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah, 23, explained. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren continued, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Image zoom Josiah and Lauren Duggar Courtesy the Duggar Family

But in May, the pair received the happy news they were expecting a new addition less than a year after the heartbreaking miscarriage.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Della Milagro

In PEOPLE’s exclusive photos of the couple, the parents-to-be were beaming as they posed in front of a sign that reads: “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

One month later, Josiah and Lauren announced that they would be welcoming a baby girl in this fall.

Image zoom Lauren Duggar and Josiah Duggar Duggarfamily.com

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” they said in a statement on the Duggar family website in June. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God.”

They announced the sex of their little one on the way at a reveal party with family and friends, where balloons were filled with white, pink or blue confetti and guests were told to pop them to determine the sex of the baby. When the last balloon was popped, pink confetti exploded in the air.

Us Weekly was the first to report Bella Milagro’s arrival.