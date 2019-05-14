Josiah Duggar is honoring his wife Lauren (Swanson) Duggar in the sweetest way.

In celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Josiah, 22, dedicated a touching tribute to Lauren, who suffered a miscarriage in October.

“To my dear Lauren… Happy 1st Mother’s Day!” Josiah wrote in an Instagram post alongside a smiling photo of himself and Lauren.

“I have seen you love, protect, and how much you have given without getting anything in return,” he wrote. “I wish our sweet baby could’ve seen just how wonderful a mother you are.”

Josiah continued by acknowledging that although they weren’t able to meet their “angel baby,” Lauren was still a mother to their child.

“Not all mothers arms get to hold their little one, or get to hear their baby’s laughs and cries. You may have missed out on these things since our baby was called home to be with Jesus, but you ARE a mother. I love you Lauren! -Si” he continued.

He added the hashtags: “#mothersday #happymothersday #mamatoanangelbaby.”

The couple got engaged in March 2018 and married on June 30 of last year at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Back in February, the TLC stars opened up about their miscarriage in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek from the new season of Counting On.

RELATED: Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson Honeymoon in Vienna: The Sweet Reason They Chose Austria

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah said in the clip. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren recalled, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

She went on to explain that she wanted to talk about her heartbreak “to let y’all know that you’re not alone.”

“Nobody really talks about it,” she said, adding she couldn’t have gotten through the pain without the support of her family. “It was the worst day of my life, really.”

At the end of March, she thanked fans for the support they’ve sent her following her miscarriage and reflected on the loss.

RELATED: Pregnant Jessa Seewald Shares 25-Week Bump Photo as She Grieves Lauren Duggar’s Miscarriage

“I just want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, support, and for all you mama’s out there for sharing your angel baby stories,” Lauren wrote, captioning a photo taken of a piano in her home, on which her wedding photos were placed.

“It’s easy to share those happy times in our lives, but sharing something hard, like losing a baby can be like putting salt to a wound,” she added. “I know by y’all sharing your stories it has not only helped me, but many other women who have gone through the same trials.”

Lauren ended her post by quoting Psalm 147:3 in the Bible. “He healeth the broken in heart, and bindeth up their wounds.”