Josiah Duggar Shares What Attracted Him to Wife Lauren Swanson: 'She Focuses on Others'

Even before Lauren (Swanson) Duggar began her courtship with now-husband Josiah Duggar, she was already considered a member of the family.

“Lauren is such a sweetheart and we already consider her as one of the sisters,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shares in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Monday evening’s Counting On season premiere episode.

Josiah and Lauren tied the knot at the end of June, six months after they announced they were courting in January. Before the couple began their courtship, a few of the Duggar daughters — Jana Duggar, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar and Seewald — took Lauren out for a girls dinner, where her forever future with Josiah began.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

“I don’t think that Lauren has a clue what is coming tonight,” Seewald, 25, says in the clip, hinting at her brother Josiah asking Lauren to enter into a courtship.

“We’re definitely glad to have y’all closer,” Seewald tells Lauren, whose family moved from a different state. “And I know that one particular person especially is glad to have y’all closer.”

“Josiah was pretty excited whenever he knew that there was talk of y’all moving here,” Seewald tells Lauren. “He really, really thinks a lot of you.”

Four months before the couple began their courtship, the pair hit it off around the time of Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s wedding in September 2017, when Lauren first noticed that her now-husband was interested.

“I noticed when Josiah was interested in me probably, I think it was Joe and Kendra’s wedding,” she says. “We were both working together a lot, trying to get everything accomplished and I had noticed, oh, he would do anything for me. Always, anything. He was always available,” she says with a smile.

After spending time with Lauren one-to-one, Josiah was attracted to multiple character traits — but there was one in particular that stood out to him.

“What attracted me to Lauren was really just seeing her. She had a head on her shoulders, working on college, stuff like that,” shares Josiah, who popped the question in March. “She loves getting out of her shell and just encouraging others. That’s the biggest thing for me — she focuses on others. She’s from a family with lots of kids, so she knows how to handle all that. There’s a lot of character there that I see in her life and really someone I’d like to learn more about.”

And although Josiah had not yet begun his courtship with Lauren at the time of filming, their relationship already had a firm foundation.

“We feel like we’re ahead in our relationship more than what we are,” Lauren tells Seewald of where she and Josiah stand.

Counting On premieres Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.