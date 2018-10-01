Sealed with a kiss!

On Monday’s season finale of TLC’s Counting On, fans will get to watch Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson‘s June nuptials at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the sweet build-up leading to the couple’s very first kiss. (The Duggar family’s extremely conservative rules on dating ban kissing until marriage and generally limits physical contact to “side-hugs.”)

In a clip from the episode, Josiah, 22, is discussing the big moment with his brother Joseph, 23, who recently tied the knot himself with Kendra Caldwell.

“As far as the first kiss goes, I mean, I’m sure you can figure it out,” Joseph says. “It’s not really that complicated.”

“I asked her just to stay still … and then kind of go with it,” Josiah explains.

“That’s what we did,” Joseph says. “Either one side or the other, but it looks better when the guy goes, I think. I don’t think you’re going to have a problem — y’all probably already talked about it.”

And not only had they talked about the kiss, but the groom reveals he had actually been practicing — on his hand!

“I was thinking, you know what? I wonder what it feels like,” he says. “So I practiced on my hand. I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her.”

“So if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘Okay, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective,” he adds. “You’ve got to think about it!”

Josiah Duggar and Kendra Caldwell TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

After all, they would be marking a milestone.

“It is interesting to think this is the first day in my life I get to kiss a girl, right smack dab on the lips,” reflects Josiah. “I mean, it’s special. It really is a special moment for us, and I’ll try to make sure it’s not just a peck — I’ll make sure it’s good.”

The Counting On season finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.