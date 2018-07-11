Josiah Duggar Reveals the Advice His Parents Gave Him Before Wedding to Lauren Swanson

Josiah Duggar is the latest Counting On star to get married, but before his wedding to Lauren Swanson, the couple’s parents shared some advice with the bride and groom.

“Most importantly, both of our families emphasized how important it is to keep Christ central in our marriage,” the couple says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “Marriage is a gift from God and putting Christ first is the most important thing we can do to ensure a marriage that is strong, healthy and able to withstand all the ups and downs of life.”

RELATED: Crying! Curls! A Car! The Must-See Photos from Josiah Duggar’s Wedding to Lauren Swanson

Josiah and Lauren wed on June 30 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

RELATED: The Most Beautiful Celebrity Wedding Cakes Ever

“My family also encouraged me to look for every chance to serve Lauren — to genuinely serve her and put her first, ahead of myself,” says Josiah.

WATCH: Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Married: ‘Our Wedding Day Was Absolutely Perfect!’

Adds Lauren, “My parents encouraged me to be Josiah’s biggest fan, offer him support and encouragement. Think the best, never assume the worst. Be his biggest cheerleader.”

For more on Josiah and Lauren’s romantic wedding pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

The ceremony was officiated by Lauren’s father Dwain Swanson, and the romantic theme incorporated flowers, wood and iron. For their wedding colors, the couple chose a combination of grey and blue, pink and olive, plus green and white.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple said of their celebration. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

Counting On returns Monday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on TLC.