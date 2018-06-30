Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Married: 'Our Wedding Day Was Absolutely Perfect!'

Josiah Duggar is a married man!

The Counting On star wed Lauren Swanson on Saturday at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE of the special Duggar family celebration. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

Added Duggar, “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

For their special day, the bride chose a wedding gown from The White Dress Boutique, while her eight bridesmaids wore blush-colored dresses handmade by Jana Duggar and Josh Duggar’s wife Anna.

Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

The ceremony was officiated by Lauren’s father Dwain Swanson, and the romantic theme incorporated flowers, wood and iron. For their wedding colors, the couple chose a combination of grey and blue, pink and olive, plus green and white.

At the reception, guests enjoyed cupcakes, a candy bar and a strawberry shortcake-flavored, heart-shaped wedding cake.

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

Before saying “I do,” the pair hosted a “summer-style” indoor cookout rehearsal dinner with burgers, hot dogs and sides on the menu.

The newlyweds first announced they were courting in January and got engaged just two months later.

“We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together,” Josiah told PEOPLE in January. “Through the years our families’ friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends. I can definitely say I have found a great friend … even better than I could have hoped for or imagined.”

He continued: “I so appreciate Lauren’s Christlike character and tender heart toward others. She bring sunshine into the room and encourages everyone around her. It’s always stood out to me that in every situation, she looks for the one who appears to be sad or lonely and quickly can brighten their day by sharing words of hope, an encouraging scripture, a prayer or even a simple smile with them.”

Lauren is the eldest of eight children and has been a family friend of the Duggars for years, even making an appearance on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting.

TLC’s Counting On returns Monday, July 30 at 9/8c.