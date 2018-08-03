Newlyweds Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson Honeymoon in Vienna: The Sweet Reason They Chose Austria

When Josiah Duggar and Lauren (Swanson) Duggar were contemplating where to honeymoon, a family-favorite film helped make their decision.

Following their June nuptials, the newlyweds traveled to Vienna, Austria, a place that Lauren “always wanted” to visit.

“We chose Austria for our honeymoon because of The Sound of Music,” Lauren tells PEOPLE of how the Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer-starrer influenced their honeymoon location.

“I’ve always wanted to come here, and I’m loving all the scenery and traditional Austrian clothing. I am also loving the people and the culture. Travel like this reminds me that people everywhere are really the same, even if the culture and some experiences are different. People everywhere want joy, happiness, good things for their children and so much more,” she shares. “This trip makes me love people more and desire to deliver God’s love and care to people more than ever before.”

TLC/duggarfamily.com

Like his new bride, Josiah is equally “loving every minute of” their European vacation.

“We’re so excited to be in Vienna on our honeymoon and spending this time together! It’s a beautiful place, with a beautiful wife; what more could a guy ask for than that!?” he shares. “We are loving every minute of it. It’s still mind-blowing to think that we have the rest of our lives together. God’s goodness is overwhelming!”

The newlyweds first announced they were courting in January and got engaged just two months later.

Following a three-month engagement, the pair wed on Saturday, June 30, at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE of the special Duggar family celebration. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

TLC/Andy Henderson Photography/duggarfamily.com

Added Josiah, “What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.