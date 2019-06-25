Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Reveal Sex of Their 'Miracle' Baby: 'We Are So Grateful'

Get the pink balloons ready! Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren‘s first child will be a girl.

“We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!” the Counting On couple said in a statement on the Duggar family website. “If she only knew how loved she is already and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift… a miracle from God.”

The couple announced the sex of their little one on the way at a reveal party with family and friends, where balloons were filled with white, pink or blue confetti and guests were told to pop them to determine the sex of the baby. When the last balloon was popped, pink confetti exploded in the air.

Last month, Josiah, 22, and Lauren, 20, exclusively announced to PEOPLE that they are expecting their new addition less than a year after suffering a miscarriage.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive photos of the couple, the parents-to-be were all smiles as they posed in front of a sign that reads: “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

Lauren suffered a miscarriage in October.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah, 22, explained in a Counting On clip. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren continued, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Counting On returns to TLC this fall.