Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby After Miscarriage: 'Rainbow After the Storm'

Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren are having a baby!

The Counting On stars will welcome their new addition this fall, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive photos of the couple, the parents-to-be are all smiles as they pose in front of a sign that reads: “Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2.”

Earlier this year, the couple revealed that Lauren, 20, had suffered a miscarriage in October.

“Lauren and I were actually preparing for a trip to go to a friend’s wedding,” Josiah, 22, explained in a Counting On clip. “She started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things. Mrs. Swanson was there, so she was able to help her out. I didn’t know exactly what was going on.”

“I wasn’t feeling well,” Lauren continued, breaking down in tears. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Now, as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy, the couple couldn’t be any happier.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” they said. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Counting On returns to TLC this fall.