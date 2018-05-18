Josiah Duggar is ringing in his fiancée Lauren Swanson’s birthday with lots of love.

The 21-year-old Counting On star dedicated a loving Instagram post to Swanson on Friday to celebrate her special day.

“There are not enough words to express what you mean to me and how much I love you!” Duggar captioned a photo of the couple.

“You are the best gift God has given to me. Happy Birthday, Lauren! 🎈🎁🎂” he continued. “I will love and cherish you all the days of your life. ❤ -Your man, Si.”

The happy couple confirmed their engagement on the family website in March — just six weeks after they announced their courtship in January.

“We are so excited to announce that Josiah and Lauren are officially engaged!” read the statement.

“We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children. We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord. She is a wonderful, caring, compassionate young lady, full of zeal for Christ. We are very thankful for her. We pray that their lives together will be full of joy and happiness and that God will use their lives for His service. We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!” the statement continued.

Earlier this year, Swanson tagged along with the entire Duggar clan during a trip to Australia and New Zealand, where photographers captured the couple leaning in close to each other on the shores of Lake Taupo.

“I’m really enjoying the beauty in New Zealand,” Josiah captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “Oh, and the landscape is pretty nice too I guess. 😉 #mygirl #lauren.”