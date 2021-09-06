"If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people," Joshua Jackson said

Joshua Jackson Shares Why He Doesn't Think a Friends-Style Reunion of Dawson's Creek Would Work

Joshua Jackson is opening up about why he doesn't think a Dawson's Creek reunion special will ever happen.

While chatting with The Guardian in an interview published Sunday, the 43-year-old actor was asked about a potential reunion of the popular The WB series, similar to that of the Friends reunion that premiered earlier this year on HBO Max.

Revealing that he doesn't think it would work out given the cast's ages today, Jackson explained, "I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now. If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people."

"Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair," he joked, referring to his character on the teen drama, Pacey Witter.

The cast of television's "Dawson's Creek" poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. Credit: Warner Bros./Getty

Dawson's Creek aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. The show followed the story of a group of friends as they grew up in the fictional seaside town of Capeside, Massachusetts. Jackson starred alongside Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Willams in leading roles.

Earlier this year, Mary-Margaret Humes — who played Dawson's mom Gail Leery on the classic primetime drama — said there had been talks about a potential reboot of the hit series.

"There has been a secret text message going around among all we actors," she claimed in a clip from ATX TV's Mother Knows Best: A Look at '90s TV Moms panel in March. "Katie Holmes and I have talked about it extensively. James Van Der Beek and I have talked about it."

Humes, 67, did clarify, however, that she believes networks may be hesitant to potentially pick up a revival today because of the original show's straightforward storyline.

Dawson's Creek followed a group of teens navigating coming of age and romance, while many popular shows today with protagonists of the same age fight crime, use superpowers or steer through social media.