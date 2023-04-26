Joshua Jackson on the Secret Behind Getting Hit in the Face by Basketball During Viral 'Dawson's Creek' Scene

Joshua Jackson is revealing the TV magic behind a Dawson's Creek scene that recently went viral 25 years after it aired.

On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 44-year-old actor looked back at the season 1 moment where his character, Pacey Witter, was hit by a basketball by his pal Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) during an argument in the school gym.

"The ball hit the camera after it hit my face, and they loved it so much that ... I think we did two or three more takes, is my recollection," he shared.

"Somebody had some issues they were trying to work out with me," he then joked. "Never supposed to do that."

Jackson said he initially thought he "must have done something terrible" after he heard his name was trending on social media while on set earlier this month. He shared, "I immediately reverted to a 5-year-old, like 'What did I do?"

Lionel Hahn/Getty

However, the Fatal Attraction star soon discovered that the Dawson's Creek scene was the reason for his name going viral.

"So, you know, Twitter has its ups and downs, but one of the things I love about Twitter is, man, people get into it," he said. "So when I did finally get back to my trailer, I realized I hadn't screwed up and I wasn't dead, my career wasn't over. All good things. There's like a forensic analysis of this 25-year-old TV show."

"'It was CG,' people are going frame-by-frame, 'Well, you can see he dodged the ball at the wrong time, so the ball's not...'" he said, "This was just a beach ball, painted to look like a basketball, that got bounced off of my face. Hate to break it to you, Twitter."

Despite the softer beach ball, Jackson admitted the stunt still "didn't feel great." However, he didn't let on to his discomfort at the time, sharing, "I'm like 19, so you know, you're like, "I'm fine. Everything's cool.'"

Jackson tweeted about the scene going viral earlier this month, writing, "They told me on set. I was trending on Twitter and I got really nervous for a second."

Joshua Jackson as Pacey in Dawson’s Creek. Moviestore/Shutterstock

He also set the record straight and confirmed that they "definitely [were] not using cgi" during filming and "no Pacey's we're harmed in the filming of this scene."

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons airing between 1998 to 2003. Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes also starred in the series.

Recently, Jackson opened up about grappling with his success — and paycheck — during his years on The WB series.

"I wouldn't want to go back to my twenties again, that amount of angst. I would make more money doing four episodes of Dawson's Creek than most of my friends' parents made in a year," he told The Times while describing his forties as his "best decade" in life.

Getty

"That was the center of my imposter syndrome: 'You're trying to set me up to be a role model to kids, and I definitely am not, and you're paying me all this money that I don't deserve,' he continued.

Jackson, who landed the role of Pacey at the age of 19, also revealed that he's still in touch with the core cast from the WB show. They even have a WhatsApp group.

"It doesn't get a lot of use but every once in a while someone will crop up," he continued to the British publication. "[In January] we passed the 25th anniversary [of the show] so there was a flurry of texts. It really centers around, 'Oh my God, I can't believe that we all went through that thing together.' It's obviously such a formative point in all our lives."

Dawson's Creek can be streamed in full on Amazon Prime Video, and the first three episodes of Fatal Attraction will premiere on Paramount+ on April 30 with new episodes dropping Sundays through May 28.