Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Enjoys' Watching His Sex Scenes: 'She's Like a Voyeur'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have an understanding when it comes to his onscreen intimacy with costars.

The 44-year-old Fatal Attraction star told Variety in a new interview ahead of his series' premiere that his wife is "not fussed" about his sex scenes.

"The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually. It's a weird thing where she's like a voyeur," he said with a laugh. "So that works! If that's your thing — excellent."

The couple welcomed a daughter three years ago, and it's something Jackson also said affects what kinds of roles he takes on nowadays.

"There are things I would have been interested in doing before having the baby, like playing a real racist m-----------," he told Variety. "Now, it's just not something that I want to put on camera and have my daughter see."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jackson and Turner-Smith, 36, met in 2018 through a mutual friend at a charity event in Los Angeles.

In an interview with The Times published earlier this month, Jackson recalled how and and the After Yang actress would "spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time." He also joked they "probably would have had a torrid affair" if they met five years sooner.

On the topic of affairs — something his character has in Fatal Attraction — the Dawson's Creek alum gave his take on infidelity in relationships, saying, "I think an affair can be forgiven."

"We're all grown-ups," he said. "No one wants to be cheated on, and there is massive repair to be done. Affairs aren't about the partner — they're about the person who has transgressed."

Jackson added, "It's not purely about the sex. There's a deeper violation."

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson in Fatal Attraction. Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Jackson and Caplan, 40, star as Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest, respectively, in the upcoming Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction. based on the film of the same name.

The 1987 psychosexual thriller follows Dan (Michael Douglas) and Alex (Glenn Close) as they have an affair, which becomes an obsession and fixation for Alex, forcing her to do unspeakable acts to keep him.

The new series follows two separate timelines — one in 2008 and the other in 2023 — and explores "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to a press release.

Caplan told PEOPLE at the Fatal Attraction premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night that she hopes viewers will learn something different with the direction of the show set in a modern light as opposed to its film counterpart.

"I hope it makes us reflect on who we were back then, the not-that-distant past … that audiences [expect] different stories or stories about the characters, deeper dives," she said.

Fatal Attraction premieres Sunday on Paramount+.