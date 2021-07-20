"We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her," Joshua Jackson said

Joshua Jackson Says Jodie Turner-Smith Proposed to Him on New Year's Eve: 'She Was Quite Adamant'

Joshua Jackson is opening up about how his marriage came to be.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Monday, the 43-year-old actor revealed the untraditional way in which he and wife Jodie Turner-Smith decided to tie the knot.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he always knew that he and Turner-Smith, 34, were "destined" to get married, Jackson said, "I knew the moment she asked me."

"She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," the Dawsons Creek alum continued. "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

As Fallon then questioned Jackson whether Turner-Smith's proposal was planned, the Dr. Death star responded, "There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it. I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in 2019. The Affair actor and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In August 2019, the actress then made their relationship Instagram official, shortly before the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith's film Queen & Slim.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, Turner-Smith raved about her relationship with Jackson, saying, "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving. We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

"We high-five each other all the time about how great we chose," the actress added with a laugh. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'"

In April 2020, Jackson and Turner-Smith welcomed their first child — a daughter named Janie, now 15 months.

During his late-night appearance, Jackson also chatted about becoming a dad, calling his new role "pretty excellent."

When asked by Fallon if his phone is filled with pictures of his little girl, Jackson explained that he is "100% that dad."

"I think there are whole server farms dedicated to just pictures of my baby now," he continued. "... It's amazing how many pictures you can take of one baby."