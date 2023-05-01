Joshua Jackson Recalls When He First Knew Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was 'The One'

The actors met in 2018, tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed a daughter together in 2020

By
Julia Moore
Published on May 1, 2023 09:15 AM

It was love at first sight for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith — at least from his point of view.

The actor, 44, revealed on an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday that he knew Turner-Smith, 36, was it for him almost immediately.

Asked by Cohen during a segment of the show called "Pillow Talk" when he first knew his wife was "the one," Jackson matter-of-factly replied: "When she walked into the room looking like that."

The meet-cute he's referring to happened in 2018 at Usher's 40th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Turner-Smith, an actress in her own right, described the moment she first laid eyes on her now-husband as a similarly cosmic experience.

"I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that," she said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. Lionel Hahn/Getty

She went on to say that on the night they met, neither of them would have anticipated the love story to come. "When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," she revealed before joking, "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

Despite her jokes about how their relationship started, Turner-Smith was smitten right off the bat just like her husband was.

"When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him," she told Forbes last year. "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."

Just two months after they met, the pair jetted off to Nicaragua to celebrate New Year's Eve together, and they left the romantic getaway as an engaged couple.

The engagement came as a surprise to Jackson, who revealed that it was Turner-Smith who popped the question.

"We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her," he said while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As Fallon then questioned Jackson whether Turner-Smith's proposal was planned, the Dawson's Creek alum responded, "There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it. I did not know [about it beforehand], but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

They tied the knot in December 2019, PEOPLE confirmed at the time, several months after they appeared to pick up a marriage license together.

Reflecting on their marriage, Jackson, who stars in the Paramount+ reboot series of Fatal Attraction, said that his views on marriage and children changed after he met and fell in love with the British actress.

"Partially, it's age," Jackson told The Times earlier this month. "I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

He continued, "If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are seen laughing and walking in Soho on April 05, 2021 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Jackson, who previously dated actress Diane Kruger from 2006-2016, added that their whirlwind romance became complete once they welcomed their daughter in 2020.

"Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love," he said of the pair's 3-year-old. "It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife."

Fatherhood, he said, "has changed me in every single possible way."

