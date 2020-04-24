Joshua Jackson Nearly Reunited with a Dawson’s Creek Costar on Little Fires Everywhere

Image zoom Joshua Jackson V E Anderson/WireImage

Little Fires Everywhere proved to be perfect reunion for Joshua Jackson and his former Cruel Intentions costar Reese Witherspoon. And another actor from Jackson's past nearly joined him on the Hulu show, too.

Liz Tigelaar, showrunner of the limited series — which wrapped up on Wednesday — gave a post-mortem interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that she nearly cast Kerr Smith in a cameo role.

Smith, 48, worked with Tigelaar on Life Unexpected, the 2010 CW series she created and executive-produced. But he's more famously known for his breakout role as Jack McPhee, the groundbreaking gay character on Dawson's Creek. Of course, Dawson's Creek also make Jackson, 41, a household name. He stared on the beloved teen drama as Pacey Witter from 1998 to 2003.

Unfortunately, the excitement of reuniting the two on Little Fires Everywhere for Tigelaar — who was also a writer on Dawson's Creek — was also the reason she chose not to cast Smith.

"I wanted to put Kerr Smith in so bad," she told THR, "but the only thing I could do was with Josh Jackson, and I thought it was going to be too distracting for Jack and Pacey to be reunited."

"I felt so bad about it," she adds. "Kerr was like 'really?' I was like 'I know, but it's Josh!' Everyone's going to be taken out of it."

She went on to note how she already knew a scene of Jackson in his underwear would be enough to send Dawson's Creek fans over the edge.

"Josh has already been in his tighty-whities. So much has happened," she said. "It's going to be jarring. It's going to be like, 'Jack's here?' "

"My heart couldn't handle it, either," she said.

Little Fires Everywhere was based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling novel of the same name. The show followed a suburban upper class family led by Jackson and Witherspoon's characters, and the series of unexpected events that happen when they meet and enigmatic mother and daughter duo, played by Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood. Washington, 43, and Witherspoon, 44, also executive-produced the series.

Asked if the show could have a second season, Tigelaar told THR that she wouldn't bet on it.

"If you ask me, I feel like this is the story," she said. "I feel like in a different version of it we could have probably extended the story. It could have gone on longer, but I feel like this is the ending."

"Selfishly, of course I would love it to continue," she added." It's been an amazing experience. We had the best time making it. It's been amazing knowing that people are watching it and having discussions about it. Of course I would love to keep it going, but I think I think at the end of the day it's honoring the story that Celeste told, and I think that also means honoring that the story did have an end."

Little Fires Everywhere is currently streaming on Hulu.