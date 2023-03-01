Lizzy Caplan Pushes Joshua Jackson's Buttons in Steamy 'Fatal Attraction' Teaser Trailer

Things are heating up between Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan in Fatal Attraction.

Paramount+ released their first teaser trailer for the streaming reimagining of the Michael Douglas- and Glenn Close-led '80s thriller — and there's no shortage of sexual tension between the series' new leads.

"Have you ever pushed that red button?" Alex Forrest (Caplan) asks Dan Gallagher (Jackson) during what is presumably their first encounter in an elevator. "So what do you think would happen? Nothing? Or, something?" she continues as she steps closer to him.

Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Flirtatious moments, stolen kisses and secret connections follow. The dramatic relationship sees Alex and Dan rendezvous at restaurants, take in the nighttime skyline and eventually find themselves in a fateful encounter when Alex meets Dan's wife Beth (Amanda Peet).

Standing in a suburban home, Alex is introduced to Dan — though she reveals: "I know him already."

Michael Moriatis/Paramount+

Characters — and it seems the plot — of Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction episodic reboot will follow the '80s thriller, in which Anne Archer rounded out the love triangle as Beth. Viewers will have to tune in to learn the fate of Dan and Beth's poor pet bunny.

The first episode of Fatal Attraction will premiere on Paramount+ April 30, with new episodes dropping Sundays through May 28.