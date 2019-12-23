Joshua Jackson and Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Spotted for the First Time Since Marriage News

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were out and about on Sunday, marking the first time they’ve been seen in public together since PEOPLE confirmed they tied the knot.

The actors were photographed grabbing lunch and going grocery shopping in Los Angeles. Turner-Smith, 33, matched her floral pants to her orange tank and accessorized with a wide-brim straw hat; Jackson, 41, kept his look casual in a sweatshirt and cargo pants.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that they had recently wed. (A rep for the Dawson’s Creek alumnus could not be reached for comment, and a rep for the Queen & Slim star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Though neither has publicly addressed the news, Turner-Smith did confirm on Friday that she had returned to L.A. after being away for work.

“los angeles, i’m home!!!!” she tweeted. “ready to be anti-social and snuggle up with my man, my dogs, & the criterion collection.”

The wedding news comes after the couple appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills in August. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple smiled as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope. They were also joined by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson.

The Affair star and British model/actress first sparked romance rumors after grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In January, the duo took a trip to Nicaragua. Although they didn’t tag each other in their vacation photos, they both shared images of a near-identical sunset while celebrating the New Year. They were also spotted out and about together later that month in Los Angeles.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram-official.

“Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned a sweet photo of the two gazing into each other’s eyes.

And last month, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s new film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles. They both dressed in Gucci designs for the occasion — Jackson in a three-piece suit and Turner-Smith in a silk plissé lilac gown — but what really made a statement was their accessories.

On her left ring finger, Turner-Smith wore a glimmering marquise diamond, which looks very much like an engagement ring. The ring is accented with pavé diamonds around the band.

Jackson also wore a new piece of jewelry on his left hand: a three-brand brushed gold ring on his wedding finger.