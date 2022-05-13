Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party in London, England

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are one of Hollywood's most captivating couples.

The Dawson's Creek actor and the British actress-model met at a birthday party for Usher in 2018, and they connected instantly.

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," Turner-Smith revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

In August 2019, Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked rumors of an imminent wedding when they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills. PEOPLE later confirmed that the pair tied the knot in December 2019.

Jackson and Turner-Smith are now parents to their daughter, Janie, who was born in April 2020.

In April 2021, the Tom Clancy's Without Remorse actress spoke to PEOPLE about how lucky she and Jackson were to have found each other.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she shared, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

From Turner-Smith popping the question herself to supporting each other on Twitter, here is a look at Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's relationship timeline.

October 14, 2018: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith meet at Usher's birthday party

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jackson and Turner-Smith met for the first time at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018.

Turner-Smith later told Seth Meyers during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was immediately attracted to the actor, but played hard to get. "I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that,' " she said. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

November 18, 2018: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are spotted in Los Angeles

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first publicly linked when they were photographed in Los Angeles smiling and walking hand-in-hand.

January 4, 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith celebrate the New Year in Nicaragua

Jodie Turner-Smith in Nicaragua Credit: Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram

August 2, 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith spark marriage rumors

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Credit: Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram

Less than a year after they first met, Jackson and Turner-Smith were photographed picking up what appeared to be a marriage license together. As noted by PEOPLE, Jackson's mother Fiona Jackson joined them on the outing.

November 14, 2019: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the Queen & Slim premiere

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the "Queen & Slim" Premiere in Hollywood, California Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jackson and Turner-Smith made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Turner-Smith's Queen & Slim. The couple both wore rings on their left hands at the event, adding fuel to the marriage rumors. Turner-Smith showed off a marquise diamond ring while Jackson wore a three-band gold piece.

December 20, 2019: A source confirms to PEOPLE that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

One month later, a source close to Jackson and Turner-Smith confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had recently wed.

January 6, 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith steps out with Joshua Jackson and a baby bump

The couple continued to delight fans after news of their wedding when Turner-Smith debuted a baby bump a few weeks later. The actress was seen on a walk with Jackson around Los Angeles wearing a skin-tight dress and her pregnancy glow on display.

February 15, 2020: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith celebrate their first Valentine's Day as newlyweds

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Celebrate Valentine's Day Credit: Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram

Turner-Smith and Jackson celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple in 2020. She gushed about her new husband on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and writing, "Our 2nd valentine's day and it's even more magical than the first! here's to a lifetime of them. happy valentine's day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰."

March 8, 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith confirms the pair are expecting a girl

On International Women's Day, Turner-Smith shared some exciting news on her Instagram Story: she and Jackson were getting ready to welcome a baby girl!

The Queen & Slim actress posted a video of her pregnant belly, writing, "Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops."

A few weeks later, Turner-Smith shared a stunning nude pregnancy photo to her Instagram, captioning it, "moth·er /ˈməT͟Hər/: a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation."

April 21, 2020: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcome their first baby together

On April 21, 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Jackson and Turner-Smith welcomed a baby girl together. While the two kept most of the details of the birth private, their representative told PEOPLE, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy."

May 10, 2020: Joshua Jackson praises Jodie Turner-Smith on Mother's Day

Jodie Turner-Smith on Mother's Day Credit: Joshua Jackson Instagram

The following month, Jackson posted a tribute to Turner-Smith on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day. The actor thanked his wife for "making me a father" and praised the new mother alongside a photo of Turner-Smith holding their daughter.

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but," he captioned the post.

June 21, 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates Joshua Jackson on Father's Day

On Father's Day a few weeks later, Turner-Smith reciprocated the love and praised Jackson on Instagram for being a great dad. "Big soulmate energy. #1 daddy. just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya 🤟🏿🤟🏿🤟🏿," she wrote.

September 30, 2020: Jodie Turner-Smith talks about life with Joshua Jackson

golden-globes-a Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson | Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

During an interview with NET-A-PORTER in September 2020, Turner-Smith praised Jackson and their happy marriage. "I'm really in love with my husband," she shared. "That might be weird for people, but I'm doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to."

The actress also said that after two years ago together, their relationship had "only gotten better."

"That's why I share it sometimes, because I love him, I think he's hot, I think he's smart and he's incredibly talented," said Turner-Smith. "I feel so lucky to be in a relationship with somebody who feels the same about me, who is not shy about telling me that or uplifting me."

June 5, 2021: Joshua Jackson praises Jodie Turner-Smith on Twitter

In June 2021, Jackson returned the favor and praised his wife on Twitter while sharing a few of her magazine covers. "Can I just take the moment to not [sic] that my wife has been absolutely smashing the photo shoot game this year," he wrote in one of the tweets.

Turner-Smith jokingly corrected his typo and pointed out that he spelled "note" wrong, to which he replied, "Spelling or no. I'm not wrong."

July 15, 2021: Jodie Turner-Smith shows support for Joshua Jackson's career

To help promote Jackson's Peacock series Dr. Death, Turner-Smith posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with her husband's face on it from his Dawson's Creek days. Jackson was equally entertained by the shirt, and shared the photo to his own Instagram Story with the caption, "The wife is out there doing the most to get the word out for #DrDeath."

July 20, 2021: Joshua Jackson reveals Jodie Turner-Smith proposed first

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Jackson shared some new information about his relationship with Turner-Smith: she actually proposed to him first!

He explained, "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

November 2, 2021: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith star in J.Crew's holiday campaign

Ahead of the 2021 holiday season, the couple joined forces for the J.Crew holiday campaign. Jackson and Turner-Smith starred in an adorable holiday-themed video and shared how their family of three celebrates the season.

​​"Tree trimming is big in our house. The bigger the tree, the better," Jackson said. "No holiday is complete without colcannon — Irish mashed potatoes with kale and onion." Turner-Smith added that she "always plans matching pajamas for the holidays [...] Bonus points for ugly sweaters. Not even the dogs are exempt!"

March 13, 2022: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith pose for a sexy photoshoot before the Critic's Choice Awards

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson in Beverley Hills, CA Credit: Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram

Turner-Smith turned up the heat when she shared a series of racy photos on Instagram of herself and Jackson ahead of the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. In the photos, Turner-Smith is nude except for a tiara on her head as she poses next to Jackson, who is fully dressed in a tuxedo.

May 2, 2022: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the MET Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend The 2022 Met Gala in New York City Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jackson and Turner-Smith turned heads on the MET Gala red carpet in coordinating Gucci outfits.

The couple spoke to PEOPLE about their outfits ahead of the big night, which was themed, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

"I'm realizing right now what the tails really are for me: I think I had train envy," Jackson joked, telling his wife, "I've seen you in all these beautiful gowns with these long trains and I was like, 'I gotta get some of that.' "

Turner-Smith also shared that she loves attending events with her husband, "because I love the way that he holds space for me to enjoy myself — like, let me just spread my wings fully, and loves to see me do it."