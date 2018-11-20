Joshua Jackson Steps Out with Actress Jodie Turner-Smith After Ex Diane Kruger Gives Birth

Does Joshua Jackson has a new love interest in his life?

More than two years after Jackson, 40, and Diane Kruger ended their 10-year relationship, the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted out on Sunday with actress Jodie Turner-Smith, 32.

Both were all smiles as they headed to lunch in Los Angeles. The duo kept it casual — Jackson wearing blue shorts and a grey v-neck, short-sleeve t-shirt, and Turner-Smith in ripped jeans, a yellow Champion sweatshirt, and oversized white sunglasses. In other photos from the same day, Turner-Smith and Jackson held hands.

Neither star’s rep responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Turner-Smith played Sgt. Azima Kandie on TNT’s The Last Ship, the five-season action drama series that just aired its final episode on Nov. 11. She’s also starring in the new SyFy series Nightflyers, which debuts Dec. 2.

Joshua Jackson Desiree Navarro/Getty

Jackson has spent the past four seasons on the Showtime drama series The Affair. It’s still unclear whether his character, Cole, will return for the show’s upcoming fifth and final season, set to premiere in 2019.

“Josh was only contracted for a couple of seasons,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “As the show has gone on, he kept signing on for additional seasons as he was interested in the storylines. The final season is not yet fleshed out, and the creative team is in the middle of figuring out where this character and his arc would go now that his primary love interest has passed. So he’s in discussions now on how they’d wrap up Cole. Whether that’s one episode or more, they don’t know yet, but conversations are ongoing. Viewers have not necessarily seen the last of Cole!”

Since splitting from Jackson in July 2016, Kruger, 42, has found romance with The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus.

The pair met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple welcomed their first child together. No other details — including baby’s sex, name or birth date — are known.

While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, Reedus, 49, is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.