Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Share a Sweet Kiss During Casual Los Angeles Outing

Are Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith practicing their kiss for the wedding alter?

The Affair actor, 41, and girlfriend Turner-Smith, 33, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two leaned in for a sweet kiss as they said goodbye before going their separate ways.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith were all smiles after the PDA-filled moment.

The duo kept it casual for their day out, with Jackson wearing a grey T-shirt with a pair of green gym shorts, while Turner-Smith opted for a black shirt and navy blue pants.

While Jackson and Turner-Smith have never commented on their relationship, they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills last month, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet published a photo of the pair smiling as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope.

The couple was joined during the outing by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

Shortly after, the pair appeared to go on a vacation to Nicaragua, where they were also spotted shopping together in January.

Jackson split from longtime girlfriend Diane Kruger in 2016 after 10 years together. (She is now in a relationship with The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, with whom she welcomed a baby girl in November 2018.)

Turner-Smith played Sgt. Azima Kandie on TNT’s The Last Ship, a five-season action-drama series that aired its final episode in 2018. She also starred in the SyFy series Nightflyers.

Jackson, who recently starred in Netflix’s When They See Us, has spent the past four seasons on the Showtime drama series The Affair.