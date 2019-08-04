Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Appear to Get a Marriage License in Beverly Hills: Report

Image zoom (L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Could wedding bells be ringing in the future for Joshua Jackson?

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. During their outing, the two actors appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet published a photo of the pair smiling as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope.

On Friday, the pair were also joined during the outing by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson.

The duo kept it casual for their day out, with Jackson wearing a blue T-shirt with a pair of light pants, while Turner-Smith opted for a cropped bright blue shirt and jeans.

Reps for Jackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

Shortly after the pair appeared to go on a vacation to Nicaragua, where they were also spotted shopping together in January.

Jackson split from ex Diane Kruger in 2016 after 10 years together.

(L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Although neither Turner-Smith nor Jackson tagged each other in their Nicaraguan vacation photos, the pair both shared images of a near-identical sunset while celebrating the New Year.

Turner-Smith also shared a beach-side bikini shot as Jackson gushed about the trip with a video of Kevin Cortez, a professional surfer.

“Spent the last seven days down Nicaragua,” he wrote. “Of the many highlights watching this artist at work was at the top.”

Turner-Smith played Sgt. Azima Kandie on TNT’s The Last Ship, a five-season action-drama series that aired its final episode in 2018. She also starred in the SyFy series Nightflyers.

Jackson, who recently starred in Netflix’s When They See Us, has spent the past four seasons on the Showtime drama series The Affair. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will not be returning for the show’s fifth and final season, which is set to premiere on Aug. 25.