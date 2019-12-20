Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, have tied the knot, PEOPLE can confirm.

A source close to the couple confirms that they recently wed.

A rep for the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, could not be reached for comment. A rep for Turner-Smith, 33, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news come months after they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills in August, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet published a photo of the pair smiling as Turner-Smith held onto an envelope. The couple was also joined during the outing by Jackson’s mother, Fiona Jackson.

The Affair actor and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In January, the duo took a trip to Nicaragua. Although they didn’t tag each other in their vacation photos, they both shared images of a near-identical sunset while celebrating the New Year. They were also spotted out and about together later that month in Los Angeles.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram-official.

“Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned a sweet photo of the two gazing into each other’s eyes.

And last month, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s new film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles. They both dressed in Gucci designs for the occasion — Jackson in a three-piece suit and Turner-Smith in a silk plissé lilac gown — but what really made a statement was their accessories.

On her left ring finger, Turner-Smith wore a glimmering marquise diamond, which looks very much like an engagement ring. The ring is accented with beautiful pavé diamonds going around the band.

Jackson also wore a new piece of jewelry on his left hand: a three-brand brushed gold ring on his wedding finger.

Turner-Smith played Sgt. Azima Kandie on TNT’s The Last Ship, a five-season action-drama series that aired its final episode in 2018. She also starred in the SyFy series Nightflye.



Jackson split from ex Diane Kruger in 2016 after 10 years together.

