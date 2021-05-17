Joshua Jackson Becomes a Dangerous 'Sociopath' Surgeon in Dr. Death First Trailer

The Peacock series, which also stars Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, is based on the real-life story of a former Texas surgeon who severely injured many of his patients

In Joshua Jackson's new Peacock series, Dr. Death, the Dawson's Creek alum is tapping into the mind of Christopher Duntsch — a twisted former Texas surgeon who inflicted harm on most of his patients, eventually killing two of them.

On Monday, NBC Universal's streaming service unveiled the first trailer for the miniseries, which is based on real-life events told in the first season of journalist Laura Beil's Wondery podcast of the same name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The eerie clip opens with Jackson's character introducing himself to a medical team before beginning an operation.

"It is important we are in and out with as little fanfare as possible," he says. "So mouths shut, ears open. Let's begin."

But as Duntsch's surgeries continue to go wrong, two doctors, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) grow suspicious of the surgeon set out to stop him from causing more harm.

"It's like he knew what he was supposed to do," a nurse tells Henderson of Duntsch before he interjects, "and he did the exact opposite."

From there, the trailer shows glimpses of the operations gone wrong on Christopher's end, including a woman who walked into the hospital healthy but left brain dead.

"Duntsch is never going to stop on his own," says Baldwin's character.

Dr. Death Credit: Peacock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We have to protect the public and suspend his license," he adds.

But despite the heat surrounding him, Duntsch shows no plans to stop practicing medicine — making him all the more dangerous.

"If you take my license in Texas, there's an entire world out there," says Duntsch.

"He's either the most incompetent surgeon I've ever crossed paths with or he's a sociopath," says Henderson.

Dr. Death Credit: Peacock

Dr. Death also stars AnnaSophia Robb and Grace Gummer. The series features an all-female directing team, including actress Jennifer Morrison, Maggie Kiley and So Yong Kim.

During Dr. Duntsch's nearly two years practicing as a surgeon in Texas, he was accused of intentionally harming 33 of his 38 patients and had his license revoked. He was indicted in 2015 on aggravated assault charges against five of his patients. He was ultimately convicted in 2017 for his mistreatment of an elderly patient and received a life sentence.