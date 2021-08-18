Joshua Jackson Defends Jodie Turner-Smith After 'Racist and Misogynist' Criticism of Her Proposal

Joshua Jackson is coming to the defense of his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

However, some social media users took issue with the story and targeted Turner-Smith in the comments of her posts, leading Jackson to share some choice words with Refinery29 about the critics.

"For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f--- up," the Dawson's Creek alum said in an interview published Tuesday. "Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said 'yes.' We're happy. That's it. That's all you need to know. That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking."

"And it has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific," he added. "It is not okay. We have a long way to go."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Jackson also took the opportunity to praise how his wife, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Janie, handles the racism and sexism she receives as a Black woman.

"I think it's like a golden cage, the concept of the strong Black woman. I would wish for my wife that she would not have to rise above with such amazing strength and grace, above the ugliness that people throw at her on a day to day," he said. "I am impressed with her that she does it, but I would wish that that would not be the armor that she has to put on every morning to just navigate being alive."

Earlier in the interview, Jackson provided some additional "context" to the story of Turner-Smith's proposal, which took place during the couple's trip to Nicaragua.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

"So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn't give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist," he said.

He continued, "So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic," he said. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I'm still old school enough that I said, 'This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too].'"

Jackson noted that he was most focused on speaking to her biological father and her stepdad, who he said "raised her," prior to their nuptials.