Joshua Jackson Challenges James Van Der Beek's Infamous Ugly Cry Meme: 'I'm Coming for Your Crown'

James Van Der Beek‘s reign as the best internet meme could be coming to an end.

Joshua Jackson challenged his former Dawson’s Creek costar to a cry-off on Instagram on Monday. The actor posted a side-by-side photo of himself crying against the infamous photo of a young Van Der Beek shedding a tear on their show.

“I’m coming for your crown @vanderjames,” Jackson, 40, captioned the above photo.

Van Der Beek, 41, responded in the comments, writing, “Bring it.”

The photo of Jackson is from a recent episode of his show The Affair. In it, Jackson weeps while looking out a window.

Van Der Beek’s crying face came from the season 3 finale of Dawson’s Creek when Joey (Katie Holmes) left Dawson for Pacey (Jackson).

Van Der Beek opened up about the meme during a Dawson’s Creek cast reunion in March.

“I feel like everybody on this show cried more than I did and I was the one who got caught in the loop,” Van Der Beek told Entertainment Weekly.

Jackson responded, “It’s not how many times you cried. It’s how you cried.”

The actor has since learned to embrace his internet stardom.

“I love it. It’s my favorite thing about the whole show! It’s hilarious to me that you can work for six years on a show … and it gets boiled down to three seconds. It’s a perfect way-of-the-internet,” he said.