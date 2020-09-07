Joshua Jackson Celebrates 'Beautiful Wife' Jodie Turner-Smith's Birthday with Loving Tribute

PEOPLE confirmed last December that Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson had tied the knot

Joshua Jackson is sending his wife Jodie Turner-Smith some extra love on her birthday.

On Monday, Jackson posted a sweet tribute to Turner-Smith in honor of her 34th birthday, thanking the actress for all of the positive ways she's impacted his life.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife," he wrote. "Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way."

Along with the heartfelt message, the actor shared a smiling photo of Turner-Smith.

PEOPLE confirmed last December that Turner-Smith and Jackson, 42, had tied the knot.

A month later, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together when they stepped out together in Los Angeles in January, with the British actress showing off a visible bump. Two months later, on International Women's Day, Turner-Smith announced they would be having a daughter.

Reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on April 21 they had welcomed their first child together, and Turner-Smith publicly celebrated the news two days later.

"I'm a mother!" she tweeted at the time, later thanking her fans for the outpouring of well wishes and congratulations.

Earlier this summer, Turner-Smith helped Jackson celebrate his first Father's Day with a loving Instagram post.

"Big soulmate energy. #1 daddy," she wrote. "Just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya 🤟🏿🤟🏿🤟🏿."