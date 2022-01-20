Joshua Jackson Cast as Co-Lead in Upcoming Fatal Attraction Series at Paramount+

Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the series based on the 1987 thriller of the same name

Joshua Jackson has an exciting new gig lined up!

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that Jackson will star in a televised reimagining of Fatal Attraction. The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, will co-lead the series alongside Lizzy Caplan, whose involvement in the show was announced this past November.

The upcoming series is based on the iconic 1987 psychosexual thriller of the name, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will star in Douglas' former role of Dan Gallagher, a man who becomes his lover's obsession following a brief affair, while Caplan will take on Close's former role of his lover, Alex.

Fatal Attraction will explore "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," the streaming service revealed in a press release.

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," Nicole Clemens, the President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche."

Clemens added, "We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation."

Jackson's casting on the Fatal Attraction retelling comes after he helmed the leading role on Dr. Death. On the acclaimed Peacock miniseries, he played Dr. Christopher Duntsch — a real-life surgeon who caused severe injury to his patients.

"I've never played anyone irredeemable before," the actor told Mr. Porter in July. "He is charming, gregarious and has a high-level intellect, but he's also a misogynist, probably a sociopath, certainly a narcissist and a complete incompetent who is incapable of seeing himself."

"It's amazing. My first, obviously, and she's just a little bundle of joy every day," he previously said of being a father on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "It's just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true. I mean, all of them. They're like, 'Oh, you'll never experience love like this.' That's true. And 'You think you're in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.' That's absolutely true."