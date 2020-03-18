Joshua Jackson and Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Relax and Enjoy His New Show Little Fires Everywhere

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub..

Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, are enjoying the actor’s new show while socially distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Dawson’s Creek alum shared a photo of he and his pregnant wife’s matching pedicures as they kicked up their feet to watch his newest show, Little Fires Everywhere.

Jackson, 41, revealed that Hulu “surprise” released the first three episodes a day early, and told his fans the show could provide some “emotional and mental relief” while cooped up during the virus outbreak. (The show was originally slated to premiere on Wednesday.)

“Well I guess I know what I’m doing this evening. Surprise drop(even to me!) of @littlefireshulu today. Happy St. Paddies,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hope this show can give a little emotional and mental relief for everyone out there as we grapple with the anxiety of all the unknowns right now.”

“Remember, no matter how tense your house is right now, it’s still better than dinner w/ the Richardson’s !!” he added, referencing the titular family in the series.

RELATED: Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and Husband Joshua Jackson Step Out Two Weeks Before Baby’s Due Date

Jackson plays the family patriarch, Bill Richardson — an attorney that worked his way up from modest means. He stars opposite Reese Witherspoon, who portrays his wife, Elena.

The miniseries is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, and follows the intertwined lives of the Richardson family with that of Kerry Washington‘s character, Mia Warren, and her daughter, Pearl.

Jackson and Turner-Smith’s Little Fires viewing comes just days after the pair stepped out for a family brunch in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the couple was snapped strolling along the L.A. streets with Jackson’s mom, Fiona, and Turner-Smith’s brother, Brandon Smith. The two were also photographed sharing a sweet smooch during their outing as Turner-Smith kept her baby bump somewhat concealed with a long flowy pink dress and a fluffy oversized coat.

While promoting his new show last week, Jackson revealed Turner-Smith’s due date in an interview with Access on Thursday.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” he joked to the outlet. “The only odd craving [she has had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake. She woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need an Oreo milkshake right now.’ “

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Confirms She and Husband Joshua Jackson Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Image zoom Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Dave Benett/Getty

The soon-to-be dad also opened up about when they found out that they would be having their first child together, telling Access that they took the pregnancy test together.

“Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” he explained. “We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change.”

“This is the most joyous moment, literally the most joyous of my life,” Jackson added. “She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off on taking the test so we could do it together. So we found out together.”

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith confirmed that she and Jackson would be having a baby girl, sharing the sweet news on International Women’s Day with a video of their unborn daughter “dancing” around in her stomach.

Jackson told Access he had a hunch it would be a girl before it was confirmed by doctors. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”

Little Fires Everywhere is still expected to release new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.