Surprise! The Internet Thinks the New Host of Blue's Clues, Joshua Dela Cruz, Is Really Sexy

It doesn’t take a Thinking Chair to see that Joshua Dela Cruz has got it goin’ on.

The new host of the upcoming Blue’s Clues reboot titled Blue’s Clues & You!, premiering this fall, has a sexy side that social-media users have discovered and shared with the world.

Images and videos of the photogenic actor and singer have flooded Twitter over recent days, showing him both in candid and modeling shots — including a certain shirtless black-and-white snap that’s making the rounds, where the actor flexes and looks over his shoulder while wearing glasses.

“Joshua dela cruz if you see this and want to hang out with me on wednesday when i am free pls respond and come over when i am free on wednesday so we can hang out on wednesday when i am free,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I feel like there was a time where we all dreamed to end up with a guy like Joshua Dela Cruz,” tweeted another, ending with a string of random capital letters.

The replies ranged from wholehearted approval (some simple and sweet, some NSFW) to warnings, where Twitter users chimed in to joke to their fellow posters not to “end his career before it starts” with their outward affection.

“Me auditioning for Blue’s long lost sister on Blue’s Clues so I can hang out with Joshua Dela Cruz,” one user tweeted, sharing a funny video of herself prancing around in a home-goods store, modeling a blue blanket.

Thinking beyond Dela Cruz’s physical appearance, another wrote, “Everyone is going on about how hot Joshua Dela Cruz is but all I’m thinking about is how he seems like an approachable and friendly chill dude that you can just hang out with.”

Fans even dug up videos of the new Nick Jr. host — who’s also a Broadway performer —belting out songs like “We Kiss in a Shadow” from The King and I and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Dela Cruz spoke to BuzzFeed about his newfound admiration, revealing his phone had been “blowing up” as of late — but he didn’t really mind, considering it was for “positive” reasons.

“It’s definitely flattering. It is a little weird only because you don’t think in your life you’ll ever get this kind of exposure,” he added. “I never, ever thought that I would trend on Twitter in any capacity.”

His wife, Amanda (yes, he has been married for three years), shared her favorite quote from her husband’s BuzzFeed interview on her Instagram account: “So thank you to everyone who’s keeping this story alive, and in my old age I’ll look back at the fond day that I was trending as a thirst trap on Twitter.”

The caption accompanied a collage post of the many trending photos and headlines about the actor.

Image zoom Joshua Dela Cruz on Blue's Clues & You! Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon released the first promo for the upcoming reboot of the beloved children’s show this past May — and in addition to a new host, it boasts all-new animations in the form of its titular dog, now CGI-animated.

Just like original host Steve Burns, Dela Cruz has a Thinking Chair, a Handy Dandy Notebook and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Magenta. But this time around, the host has a fresh blue-striped shirt, a new musical style and a Handy Dandy Guitar.

The actor played the understudy of Aladdin and a member of the ensemble in Broadway’s stage musical of the Disney animated movie. And when it came to casting him, Burns — who hosted the original Blue’s Clues from 1996 to 2003 — played a significant role.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” said Burns, 45, in an earlier statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes and the rugby shirt.”

Blue’s Clues & You! premieres in November on Nick Jr.