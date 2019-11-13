Image zoom Caitlin King, Josh Ostrovsky Caitlin King/Instagram

Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky is a married man!

The founder of The Fat Jewish meme account and wine company and Caitlin King eloped on Tuesday and wed in a private ceremony at the top of Tower Butte, a massive land formation that sits near Lake Powell in Arizona.

For the intimate ceremony, Ostrovsky wore a black button-down shirt, white pants, and cowboy boots. King opted for a lace wedding dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves.

King shared photos from their ceremony, which she said included “just us and a Native American shaman woman.” The pair took a helicopter to the top of the mile-high Tower Butte to say their vows.

On her Instagram Story, King reposted well-wishes from pal Emily Ratajowski, who said, “two of my favorite people got married today!! Mazel tov to my besties! Can’t wait for the places the MARRIED qup will go!!!”

King also reposted a sweet message from her sister, who wrote, “My beautiful sister got married today… Can’t wait to celebrate.”

King later shared two posts to Instagram showing off Polaroid photos from their special day, writing simply in one caption, “👰🏼🏜🤵🏻” and “BFFs ♥️” in the other. King tagged the luxury Amangiri resort in Utah, which is near the Arizona border, in one of the posts.

Ostrovsky proposed to King in October at Disneyland, an experience that King said both “traumatized” her and made her “incredibly happy.”

King explained in another Instagram post last month that Ostrovsky took her onto a “high octane rollercoaster” and “botched the transfer onto my finger during a sharp turn so the ring went flying off the ride.”

The social media influencer, believing her ring was lost, “had an emotional crying/snotting meltdown and went OFF on him” before he “pulled out the actual ring because the first one was an exact replica he had made and revealed that the entire thing was a setup because he thinks he’s hilarious.”

Ostrovsky then asked King to marry him “for real,” and she said yes.

“And now I’m deeply traumatized but also incredibly happy (I think. This whole thing was a gigantic red flag),” she added.

King has been excitedly sharing photos of her engagement ring, writing alongside one series of photos featuring the bling, “AM I ANNOYING YET!?”

Ostrovsky was previously married to The 12ish Style’s Katie Sturino; the pair separated in 2017 after two years of marriage and 10 years together.

Sturino previously told PEOPLE that she and Ostrovsky had a “very progressive divorce.”

“We’re young and we don’t have kids, and I know that Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘consciously uncoupling’ has become a bit of a funny catchphrase, but we are kind of like that,” she said (Sturino maintained custody of the pair’s Instagram-famous dogs).

“We’ve been together for 10 years and it just reached a point where it wasn’t working anymore,” she added. “But we text, we talk. We’ve been family for so long.”