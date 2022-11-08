Josh Radnor Shares Al Pacino's Epic Acting Advice: 'Always Be Thinking, Even If It's About Your Grocery List'

Josh Radnor and Al Pacino appeared together in season 1 of Prime Video's Hunters

By
and
Published on November 8, 2022 10:18 AM
Josh Radnor, Al Pacino
Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Josh Radnor once received words of wisdom from an industry legend — and it has stuck with him ever since.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the NYC premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Radnor, 48, shared the powerful piece of advice he takes with him to other acting projects. He recalled being on the set of Prime Video's Hunters series when he asked costar Al Pacino a particular question.

"Well, I asked him — I mean, this is very inside baseball — but I asked him, 'If you have a scene where it's mostly about listening and you're not doing all the talking, how do you —'" Radnor began.

"He just said, 'Never stop thinking. Never stop thinking,'" he continued, recounting Pacino's advice. "'The camera loves thought. Even if you're thinking about your grocery list, always be thinking.'"

Logan Lerman, Al Pacino and Josh Radnor attend the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's Hunters at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy Stock Photo

That was far from the only question Radnor asked Pacino, 82, in their time as costars. Through that experience, the How I Met Your Mother alum was also left with a great impression of Pacino's talent.

"Some of the time, we just get to 'Inside the Actor's Studio' him, just ask him a billion questions," he added. "And most of the time he's really, he's a great storyteller. So to work with someone with that much history and that iconic is really fun."

Hunters season 2 has already been ordered, though it still does not have a confirmed release date. Season 1 of the fictional crime drama, which aired in 2020, followed a group of Nazi hunters living in 1970s America.

Though the series is fictional, it is inspired by real historic groups who tracked down Nazis for revenge, even after World War II ended.

Season 2 of the series will apparently focus on a new villain — Adolf Hitler. "I'm gonna get in trouble for saying this, but we've completed our U.S. leg of filming and we will be shooting in Europe in the coming days," series creator David Weil told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pacino issued a "no comment" to the outlet when asked if he'd return for season 2.

Related Articles
MANIFEST SEASON 04. Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest Season 04.
Everything to Know About 'Manifest' Newcomer Ty Doran
Firefly Lane. (L to R) Sarah Chalke as Kate, Katherine Heigl as Tully in episode 205 of Firefly Lane. Cr. Diyah Pera/Netflix © 2022
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Trailer Shows Tully and Kate Vowing to 'Always Be There for Each Other'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Jill Zarin attends "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jill Zarin Hopes to 'Pass the Baton' on to New 'RHONY' Cast and Offers Advice: 'Just Keep It Real'
Real Housewives of Dubai
'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Stars Tease a Season 2 Return at BravoCon 2022: 'We're All Ready'
Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Kenan Thompson Names the 'SNL' Alum He Wishes He'd Gotten to Work with: 'A Very Close Big Brother'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Admits She Never Read 'The Godfather' Before Auditioning: 'I Needed to Get Work'
kate walsh
'Grey's Anatomy' Welcomes Back Kate Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 19: 'You Asked, We Listened!'
Nick Mohammed photographed at Lancaster Gate in London on August 9, 2022.
Emmy Nominee Nick Mohammed on 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 and the Fan Interaction He 'Couldn't Believe'
Michael K. Williams
'The Wire' 's Michael K. Williams Described How Most Intense Roles Led to Relapse in Posthumous Memoir
Bill-and-Giuliana-Rancic
See Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Adorably Awkward First Meeting (on Camera!) Ahead of 15th Anniversary
Anirudh Pisharody
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Star Anirudh Pisharody
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 16: Meet Mackenzie Dipman who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND. New episodes air nightly, including the Saturday night episode "Love Island: More to Love," featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images)
'Love Island USA' Alum Mackenzie Dipman Is the Next Bombshell to Enter the Villa: 'I Have a Hit List'
Peter Jackson
'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Says Amazon Ghosted Him Over 'Rings of Power' Prequel Series
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone and James Caan (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to 'Good Friend' James Caan After His Death: 'A Man's Man'