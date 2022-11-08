Josh Radnor Shares Al Pacino's Epic Acting Advice: 'Always Be Thinking, Even If It's About Your Grocery List'

Josh Radnor once received words of wisdom from an industry legend — and it has stuck with him ever since.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the NYC premiere of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Radnor, 48, shared the powerful piece of advice he takes with him to other acting projects. He recalled being on the set of Prime Video's Hunters series when he asked costar Al Pacino a particular question.

"Well, I asked him — I mean, this is very inside baseball — but I asked him, 'If you have a scene where it's mostly about listening and you're not doing all the talking, how do you —'" Radnor began.

"He just said, 'Never stop thinking. Never stop thinking,'" he continued, recounting Pacino's advice. "'The camera loves thought. Even if you're thinking about your grocery list, always be thinking.'"

Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy Stock Photo

That was far from the only question Radnor asked Pacino, 82, in their time as costars. Through that experience, the How I Met Your Mother alum was also left with a great impression of Pacino's talent.

"Some of the time, we just get to 'Inside the Actor's Studio' him, just ask him a billion questions," he added. "And most of the time he's really, he's a great storyteller. So to work with someone with that much history and that iconic is really fun."

Hunters season 2 has already been ordered, though it still does not have a confirmed release date. Season 1 of the fictional crime drama, which aired in 2020, followed a group of Nazi hunters living in 1970s America.

Though the series is fictional, it is inspired by real historic groups who tracked down Nazis for revenge, even after World War II ended.

Season 2 of the series will apparently focus on a new villain — Adolf Hitler. "I'm gonna get in trouble for saying this, but we've completed our U.S. leg of filming and we will be shooting in Europe in the coming days," series creator David Weil told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pacino issued a "no comment" to the outlet when asked if he'd return for season 2.