How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor Joins Grey's Anatomy as Meredith Grey's New Love Interest

Is love in the air?

In a sneak peak of Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) sparks curiosity among her fellow doctors as she shows up to work all done up and ready to go on a blind date. But who might the lucky man be?

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor will play Grey’s (maybe) current love interest.

Josh Radnor and Ellen Pompeo Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Radnor, best know for playing Ted Mosby on the beloved CBS series from 2005 to 2014, most recently starred in NBC’s Rise earlier this year before it was cancelled after one season.

In the clip, as Grey stands in the lounge wearing a tan-colored trench coat and a white blouse underneath, her sister-in-law Dr. Amelia Shepard (Caterina Scorsone) walks in and asks, “What happened? Are you going to a funeral?”

“What’s wrong with you?” Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) follows. “You look weird.”

“Oh my god, you have a date,” Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) chimes in.

When Pierce asks who the mystery man is, Meredith reveals that she’s never met him … and doesn’t even know what he looks like.

In a trailer for the two-hour premiere last month, fans speculated that a romance might be brewing between Grey and Dr. Andrew DeLuca after what seemed to be a steamy love scene. But, rest assured, it was all a dream. There is absolutely nothing romantic happening between the two … yet.

And while fans said goodbye to longtime stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw last season, we can count on one familiar face returning.

Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, is rejoining the cast as a series regular.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver, 49, said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Thursday’s episode will be a two-hour crossover event between Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, and will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.