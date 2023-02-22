Josh Radnor Has Mini 'HIMYM' Reunion with Alyson Hannigan: 'Love This Gal Forever'

Some of Radnor and Hannigan's former How I Met Your Mother costars joyfully reacted to the pair's reunion news

By
Dory Jackson
Published on February 22, 2023 11:47 AM
Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan Have Mini HIMYM Reunion: ‘Love This Gal Forever’
Photo: Josh Radnor/Instagram

A legendary reunion indeed!

Former How I Met Your Mother costars Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan recently reunited for a catch-up lunch. Sharing a photo from the occasion to Instagram Tuesday, Radnor wrote, "Well look who I had lunch with today!! None other than @alysonhannigan herself!"

"It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things," continued the actor, 48. "And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence."

Radnor added, "Love this gal forever."

Hannigan, 48, responded to the post with three red heart emojis. However, the cute snap also caught the attention of other fellow HIMYM alums.

"Ahoy!" Kyle MacLachlan, who played George "The Captain" Van Smoot, commented in response. "The Captain approves this meeting! 👏❤️🛥️⚓️"

"Woohooo!! Hi loves!" added Ashley Williams, who played Ted's ex Victoria.

How I Met Your Mother
Eric McCandless/FOX

Radnor and Hannigan played best friends Ted Mosby and Lily Aldrin on the nine-season-long CBS sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2014. The pair starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) and Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell). Bob Saget narrated as Future Ted Mosby.

In the years since the show ended, HIMYM has still been on the cast's mind. Hannigan previously shared a throwback photo of her two daughters with husband Alexis Denisof, who had a recurring role on the series as news anchor Sandy Rivers, visiting the real-life bar that inspired the show's fictional MacLaren's Pub.

Smulders, 40, and Harris, 49, recently had cameos on Hulu's Hilary Duff-led HIMYM spin-off How I Met Your Father. Teasing the return of the other three leads, Duff told Entertainment Tonight that the "goal is to hopefully collect them all."

New episodes of How I Met Your Father air Tuesdays on Hulu. All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother can be streamed on Hulu.

