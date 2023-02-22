Entertainment TV Josh Radnor Has Mini 'HIMYM' Reunion with Alyson Hannigan: 'Love This Gal Forever' Some of Radnor and Hannigan's former How I Met Your Mother costars joyfully reacted to the pair's reunion news By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 11:47 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Josh Radnor/Instagram A legendary reunion indeed! Former How I Met Your Mother costars Josh Radnor and Alyson Hannigan recently reunited for a catch-up lunch. Sharing a photo from the occasion to Instagram Tuesday, Radnor wrote, "Well look who I had lunch with today!! None other than @alysonhannigan herself!" "It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things," continued the actor, 48. "And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence." Radnor added, "Love this gal forever." The Cast of How I Met Your Mother: Where Are They Now? Hannigan, 48, responded to the post with three red heart emojis. However, the cute snap also caught the attention of other fellow HIMYM alums. "Ahoy!" Kyle MacLachlan, who played George "The Captain" Van Smoot, commented in response. "The Captain approves this meeting! 👏❤️🛥️⚓️" "Woohooo!! Hi loves!" added Ashley Williams, who played Ted's ex Victoria. Eric McCandless/FOX Radnor and Hannigan played best friends Ted Mosby and Lily Aldrin on the nine-season-long CBS sitcom, which ran from 2005 to 2014. The pair starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) and Cristin Milioti (Tracy McConnell). Bob Saget narrated as Future Ted Mosby. In the years since the show ended, HIMYM has still been on the cast's mind. Hannigan previously shared a throwback photo of her two daughters with husband Alexis Denisof, who had a recurring role on the series as news anchor Sandy Rivers, visiting the real-life bar that inspired the show's fictional MacLaren's Pub. Smulders, 40, and Harris, 49, recently had cameos on Hulu's Hilary Duff-led HIMYM spin-off How I Met Your Father. Teasing the return of the other three leads, Duff told Entertainment Tonight that the "goal is to hopefully collect them all." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of How I Met Your Father air Tuesdays on Hulu. All nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother can be streamed on Hulu.