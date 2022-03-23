"I'm just a fan of hers as a performer, but more importantly, as a person," Josh Peck said after Amanda Bynes' conservatorship ended on Tuesday

Josh Peck Wants Friend Amanda Bynes to 'Do Whatever Makes Her Happy' As Her Conservatorship Ends

Josh Peck wants what's best for longtime friend and former costar Amanda Bynes.

Bynes, 35, successfully terminated her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship on Monday. Ahead of the news, Peck threw his support behind the Easy A actress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My only thoughts are that over the last few years, Amanda and I have stayed friends and we see each other here and there and I'm just such a fan of hers," the 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actor told Insider.

Peck and Bynes met as children while working on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999-2002. The series, starring Bynes, was a spinoff of the network's sketch comedy show, All That.

"I want her to do whatever makes her happy. And if that means that one day she's acting again and in the business, great," he continued. "I'm just a fan of hers as a performer, but more importantly, as a person."

Added Peck, "I've always had a love for her and it feels so good to know that we were performing together when we were 13 and all these years later, I still have a real affection for her."

THE AMANDA SHOW, Drake Bell, Josh Peck, Amanda Bynes, Nancy Sullivan, 1999-2002 Credit: Nickelodeon Network/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Bynes' mother Lynn was granted temporary conservatorship over her in 2013. The legal action was taken after she had a few erratic incidents, including allegedly setting a fire in a stranger's driveway. Lynn's conservator role was made permanent in October 2014.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last month, Bynes' attorney David A. Esquibias told PEOPLE the actress "wishes to terminate her conservatorship."

"She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," Esquibias said.

After a judge ruled to terminate the legal measure, Bynes told PEOPLE through her attorney she's "excited" about this next chapter in her life.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter."

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," she concluded.