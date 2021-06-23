Josh Peck Gets More Than He Bargains for in First Turner & Hooch Trailer

Josh Peck's upcoming Disney+ series, Turner & Hooch, looks absolutely paw-fect.

Based on the Tom Hanks-led 1989 comedy film of the same name, the series sees Peck's character, U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr., inherit Hooch - a large dog that his late father, Scott Turner Sr. (Hanks), rescued from an animal shelter. Over time, Scott realizes that Hooch is the partner he never knew he needed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Anthony Ruivivar, Lyndsy Fonseca, Jeremy Maguire and Vanessa Lengies. Five French Mastiffs also appear as Hooch.

In the trailer, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, Scott (Peck) receives several missed calls from his mother. When he's next shown at home, Scott opens the door to his sister, Laura (Fonseca), and his nephew, Matthew (Maguire), stopping by unexpectedly to hand off Hooch.

turner & hooch Credit: disney+

"Hey, Scotty. This is Hooch!" Laura tells Scott. "There's food, a leash, some toys - this one's his favorite."

"What are you talking about?" Scott asks Laura, who replies, "Did Mom call you?"

On the phone with his mother in the next scene, Scott finds out that his father wanted him to have Hooch. Scott's mother also says Scott Sr. believed the dog is "almost" like the original Hooch, which Hanks' character inherited in the original movie.

turner & hooch Credit: disney+

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I can't take care of him," Scott says. "I'm working all the time and I'm just still trying to prove myself here, Mom."

Hooch proves to be unruly at first, as he's shown tearing through Scott's apartment and knocking over various items. "He's just totally out of control," Scott tells one of his colleagues. "I don't know what to do."

turner & hooch Credit: disney+

Scott later receives a letter from his father written before his death. "Scotty, I know you think you don't want a dog," Scott reads aloud. "But everything I care about in my life started with a dog."

Heartwarming glimpses of Scott's progression with Hooch soon unfold.

News of Peck's casting in the series, created by Matt Nix, was announced last year. The first season will include 12 episodes.