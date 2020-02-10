Josh Peck to Reprise Tom Hanks' Role in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch TV Show Reboot

Hug me, brotha! Josh Peck is returning to the small screen — this time with Disney+.

Peck, 33, will be star in the 12-episode adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Turner & Hooch comedy from 1989.

Peck shared the news to his followers with a simple,”👦🏻🐶” on Instagram.

Like the original film, the show follows main character Scott Turner, a U.S. marshall (unlike a police detective in the movie),who takes in a large dog that becomes his partner, according to Deadline.

Burn Notice’s Matt Nix is writing and executive producing the show with Josh Levy as a co-executive producer.

In August, Peck’s Drake & Josh costar Drake Bell told PEOPLE that they had plans to reboot the iconic Nickelodeon show.

“Josh [Peck] has come up with a really cool idea — we’ve been talking,” he said. “So many things have to come together and actually happen to make that a reality.”

“At least it’s on the table,” he continued. “Now we’ve at least discussed the possibility of something happening.”

Peck’s last time on screen was in Fox sitcom Grandfathered opposite John Stamos. The show only lasted one season. Though he hasn’t had many main TV roles since his time on Nickelodeon, Peck has developed a large following on YouTube, where he boasts over 3.5 million subscribers. His most-viewed video has garnered nearly 15 million views.

He also hosts his own podcast Curious with Josh Peck.