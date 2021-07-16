Josh Peck Reacts After Drake Bell Sentenced for Child Endangerment Charges: 'It's Upsetting'

Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in his child endangerment case

Josh Peck is addressing his former costar Drake Bell's child endangerment case.

On Thursday, while attending the Los Angeles premiere event for the new Disney+ series Turner & Hooch, the 34-year-old actor spoke with Variety about Bell, who appeared with him on Nickelodeon's 2004-2007 series Drake & Josh.

Last month, Bell plead guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in court on Monday.

"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation," Peck told the outlet. "It's disappointing."

Drake & Josh followed the lives of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Peck) and also starred Miranda Cosgrove as younger sister Megan Parker.

During a virtual appearance at a Cleveland court on Monday, the actor, born Jared Bell, received his sentencing, where he was also told that he is also prohibited from contacting the victim.

During the hearing, Bell's victim, now 19, spoke publicly for the first time to read a statement in which she called him "the epitome of evil." She accused Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15.

She detailed the "pain" Bell allegedly caused her, which she said resulted in panic attacks and nightmares. She also said her parents have spent more than $7,000 for her to go to therapy. "He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me," she said, alleging that he sent her photos of his genitalia. "He is a monster and a danger to children."

Bell's attorney, Ian Friedman, said during the hearing that his client had "accepted responsibility in this case" via his plea. However, Friedman disputed the victim's claims that she and Bell had exchanged explicit photos, claiming there was no such evidence.

Bell issued his own brief statement to the judge before receiving his official sentencing. "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," he said. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

The judge declared that Bell "did take advantage" of the victim as she didn't have "the emotional or mental maturity to properly engage" in their situation. "Your position and celebrity status enabled you to nurture this relationship," the judge said. "You were able to gain access to this child and you were able to gain the trust of the child. So it's a two-edged sword, your position. I hope you truly are remorseful, I don't know [if you are]."

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Bell's attorney said, "Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation."