Josh Peck to Make Guest Appearance on iCarly Reboot: It 'Feels Very Full Circle'

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Josh Peck is set to make a guest appearance on season 2 of iCarly, reuniting on screen with his former Drake and Josh costar Miranda Cosgrove. Peck will star as Carly's "aggressive manager," Paul.

The episode, which does not yet have an air date yet, will see Paul butt heads with Freddie when his "ambitious" managing techniques conflict with the usual workings of the group. Carly will try to figure out a way to make everyone happy while keeping both Paul and Freddie on her team.

"Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play," Peck told PEOPLE of his upcoming appearance. "Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating."

The former Nickelodeon stars played step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The two have remained close in the years since the show went off the air.

Following Drake and Josh, Cosgrove immediately transitioned to iCarly in 2007 until the show's end in 2012. Meanwhile, Peck has continued acting (most recently in Disney+ series Turner & Hooch) and has also built a successful Internet career as a content creator.

Cosgrove, 28, previously teased Peck's involvement earlier this month.

"I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now," she told E! News. "I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."

Paramount+ rebooted iCarly in 2021 and follows Carly's transition into adulthood, including her decision to re-launch her once-viral web show for a more mature audience.