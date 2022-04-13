Josh Peck Reveals How Much He Got Paid on Drake & Josh: 'Not Enough to Set You Up For Life'

Josh Peck is getting candid about how much he really made while working on Drake & Josh.

On Dear Media's Trading Secrets podcast Monday, the 35-year-old actor spoke about his salary on the Nickelodeon hit, and said the payday wasn't as much as fans might expect. The How I Met Your Father star acted alongside Drake Bell on the sitcom for four seasons, which aired from 2004 to 2007.

"I think it's quite public that if you were on a show like Two and a Half Men or Modern Family, and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show –– the case could be made that you'd have enough money to last you for the rest of your life," Peck told host Jason Tartick.

Peck said his lifestyle after the show was "very middle-class," despite his early fame. "You live with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year — now, certainly a great amount of money, but not enough to set you up for life," the actor explained.

"And a lot of it, we lived on, and I'm not gonna brag: My mom and I had a used BMW 5 series. We lived in a two-bedroom apartment with amenities," he added.

Peck further argued that the idea of a "golden parachute" for most child stars is also an industry myth.

"But, the reality is that when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode. So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left after agents and managers and taxes," he said.

After Drake & Josh wrapped, Peck added that the money he made at the time "went to their lifestyles when the show was over." He also clarified that he didn't net residual checks since there are "no residuals on kids' television."

"It was like we had 18 months of runway, you know," he shared. "It's as though someone had lost their job."

Peck also recently addressed where he stands today with Bell, 35, when his former onscreen partner's name came up during a "word association" game on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast in March.

"Oh, he's fine. I wish him the best," Peck said, admitting that they're "not really" friends at this point. Co-host Josh Richards recalled the actors' former feud, which was sparked by Bell not receiving an invite to Peck's 2017 wedding to Paige O'Brien.